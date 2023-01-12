Internet sensation, Uorfi Javed often grabs attention with her outrageous outfits and well today was no different. As the Bigg Boss OTT star was spotted in the city making heads turn in an all-black see-through attire which comprised of a skimpy tube top paired with skirt. Further, she opted for gloves, choker neckpiece and mask in the same fabric to add drama. To note, her lingerie was visible via her sheer two-piece. Have a look. Uorfi Javed Poses in a Sexy Bikini Wearing Handcuffs; Teases Trollers, ‘You’ll Really Wanted to See Me In Handcuffs Right? Wish Granted’ (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed's Bold Outfit:

Uorfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

She Looks Sexy In an All-Black Look:

Uorfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)