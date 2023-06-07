Uorfi Javed aka Urfi’s choice of outfits have always been bold. From going topless, almost nude at times, wearing sheer outfits to sometimes bizarre ones designed using least expected material or any object, she made heads turn with varied range of style statements. Talking about her latest Insta post, she is seen exuding glam in black embellished bikini. She has dropped a video and a pic with a message on the backdrop that reads ‘F**k Off’. Urfi has kept her look chic and minimal and yet managed to grab everyone’s attention. Uorfi Javed Rocks a Sexy Mini Dress Made Out of Tea Bags, Netizens Laud Her Creativity (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed In Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)