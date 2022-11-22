King Kohli often keeps dropping cues of fashion on his Instagram and Twitter profiles to update his fans. The Indian cricket captain recently shared a jaw-dropping picture on Twitter wherein he was seen donned up in a vibrant hue full-sleeved T-shirt with a collar. The attire clearly says that comfort should be the main criterion for choosing the look! The shirt has some random graphical patterns which were paired with white pants. Virat Kohli on 'Competition' With Anushka Sharma Over Fashion Labels: There is No Room For It!

Charming Sportsman!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)