In celebration of the birth anniversary of the Holkar Queen of Malwa kingdom, the netizens send cheer and good wishes across the Twittersphere. Here are a few tweets in observance of Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti.

1/2 May 31- Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti She was the noble sardar of the Maratha Empire. Known to have built many temples and Dharmashalas across India. She led armies into the battle & was appointed the Chief of Militia by Tukoji Rao Holkar.#faxwithromes #AhilyabaiHolkarJayanti — Roma Abhyankar (@only4roma) May 31, 2021

#AhilyabaiHolkar was a great pioneer and builder of Hindu temples.She built hundreds of temples and Dharmashalas throughout India.Her greatest achievement was to rebuild the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in 1780, which was dedicated to Shiva "अहिल्याबाई होल्कर" #AhilyaBaiHolkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/8nyUHtGoDb — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) May 31, 2021

