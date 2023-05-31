Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Ahmednagar will now be AhilyaNagar. Taking to social media, Fadnavis said, "That's our Govt’s humble tribute to the fearless warrior queen Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar." Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that he would urge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar City to 'Ahilyanagar'. Ahmednagar To Be Renamed As Ahilyanagar After Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, Announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Ahmednagar Will Now Be AhilyaNagar!

Ahmednagar will now be AhilyaNagar ! That’s our Govt’s humble tribute to the fearless warrior queen Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.. अहमदनगर जिल्ह्याचे नाव बदलण्याची मागणी सातत्याने केली होती. माझे सहकारी राधाकृष्ण विखे पाटीलजी, राम शिंदे, गोपीचंद पडळकर आणि इतरही नेते सातत्याने… pic.twitter.com/8OBznjNlBO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 31, 2023

