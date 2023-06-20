The second day of the Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the moon, in the Ashada month, is when Ashadi Beej is generally observed in homes. The ceremony is primarily remembered as Kutchi New Year in North Indian areas. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Laxmi and other deities, along with satsangs and cultural celebrations on the day. Netizens shared greetings and messages to celebrate the pious festival of Ashadi Bij 2023. How To Watch Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023 Live Streaming Online on TV Channel, YouTube and Mobile Phone? Everything You Need To Know About Rath Yatra.

See Netizens' Greetings on Ashadi Bij 2023:

Kutch celebrates Ashadhi bij as their new year and during this time Rath yatra is also being held at many places across India. Happy Ashadhi bij to all and enjoy the festival of joy and happiness. pic.twitter.com/USGSGGgZI7 — Ravirajsinh Jadeja (@ravirajsinh98) June 20, 2023

Ashadhi Bij 2023 Wishes

અષાઢી બીજ અને કચ્છી નવે વરેજી લખ લખ વધાઈયુ... AJ ASHADHI BIJ AI. MADE KACHCHHI MADUENKE ASANJI KACHCHHI NAE VAREJI VADHAI Today is Ashadhi Bij.We wish Happy New Year to all Kutchi people.#AshadhiBij pic.twitter.com/gHf3MlBPYR — Gujarat History (@GujaratHistory) June 20, 2023

Ashadhi Bij 2023 Celebrations

Good morning🌞 Jay shree ram🙏 🚩 Jay ma Lirbai.. 🙏🙏 Ashadhi bij... 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mp1eB3uK3C — Jack ParMar (@Jack_Parmar12) June 20, 2023

Ashadhi Bij 2023 Message

