On Tuesday, June 20, thousands of followers will witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra, during which the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra will be transported from the Jagannath Temple to Shree Gundicha Temple. From the 'Singhadwar' (Lion's Gate or main gate) of the Jagannath Temple, the three chariots—Nandigosh of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaj of Lord Balabhadra, and Dwarpadalan of Devi Subhadra—will be transported to the Shree Gundicha temple, where they will stay for a week. Every year, thousands of devotees flock to Puri to see Lord Jagannath and his two siblings, Balabhadra, the elder, and Subhadra, the younger. Rath Yatra 2023: When is the Famous Chariot Festival of Odisha? Know Amazing Facts About The Jagannath Temple.

Every year, wood from trees like phassi and dhausa is used to build the three goddesses' chariots. Wood is transported from the every year, wood from trees like phassi and dhausa is used to build the three goddesses' chariots. A group of carpenters, who historically had inherited rights and privileges for building the rath, transport the wood from the old princely state of Dasapalla. Find out when and where followers may watch the Puri Rath Yatra live streaming on television, YouTube, mobile apps, and other platforms.

Free live streaming of the 2023 Jagannath Rath Yatra: When can I see Puri Rath Yatra in person?

On Tuesday, June 20, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will be broadcast live beginning at 8 a.m. Live coverage of the Rath Yatra will be provided by Doordarshan channels DD-Bharati, DD-Odia, and others. Live coverage of the Rath Yatra will be provided by Doordarshan channels DD-Bharati, DD-Odia, and others.

You may watch the Rath Yatra live on Doordarshan's YouTube channel:

On Monday, a sizable crowd of worshippers came to the Jagannath Temple for Nabajouban darshan, which commemorates the deities' recovery from a 14-day illness. The Lords' Parimanika darshan started at 7.20 AM, and at 8:05 AM the Sahana Mela darshan started, where devotees saw the Lords' new clothing, or Nabajoubana Besha, from the Bhitara Katha inside the Jagmohan.

According to P.K. Jena, Chief Secretary of Odisha, there are enough drinking water facilities available, and all preparations have been made with the impending heat wave in mind. The firefighters will sprinkle water, and they will also distribute ORS to the worshippers. According to the officials, there will be tight security in place for the event in and around the town of Puri, and some 170 police platoons will be deployed to help with the yatra. A helicopter from the Coast Guard will also patrol the beach. At Paradip, interceptor boats will be positioned and prepared for any situation.

