Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta shared a video on Twitter of Sant Dnyeshwar Maharaj palkhi moving out of the Pune city limits from Dive Ghat on Friday, June 24. Palkhi will arrive in Pandharpur before Ashadi Ekadashi.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is on 10th July. After two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic, there is a lot of excitement among Warkari as devotees flooded the streets of Maharashtra city.

Watch Video:

पांडुरंगा, आलो तुझीया दारी चरणी अर्पिली सेवा, वारकरी मागणे एक तुझ्या पायी देवा जन्मोजन्मी घडू दे तुझी सेवा#Pune, Aerial View of Sant Dnyeshwar Maharaj Palkhi moving out of #PuneCityPolice limits from Dive Ghat side for you..#Wari2022 pic.twitter.com/gZzmPvz3ne — CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) June 24, 2022

