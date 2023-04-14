Bohag Bihu, Rongaali Bihu, or Assamese New Year, falls annually in April. The festival lasts for seven days. There are three Bihu festivals, including Bohag Bihu, Magh Bihu, and Bhogaali Bihu. The relevance of these festivals is also interlinked with agriculture. Political leaders and other influential figures share their best wishes on this Bohag Bihu. Bohag Bihu 2023 Images & Assamese New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Messages and Greetings to Family and Friends Celebrating Rongali Bihu.

President of India Wishes Bohag Bihu

On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Putandu-Pirapu, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow Indians living in the country and abroad. pic.twitter.com/rM1turPxDt — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Happy Bohag Bihu

Have a wonderful Bohag Bihu! pic.twitter.com/ansUPZ9qpN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Message on Bohag Bihu

#BohagBihu heralds the arrival of spring and marks our New Year. It is the most significant Assamese celebration. This year Aadarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji will celebrate Bihu in Assam making this ancient festival even more special. A THREAD (1/9) pic.twitter.com/OgnTct8FV3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2023

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Bohag Bihu

As we celebrate the festivals of Baisakhi, Puthandu, Vishu, Pohela Boishak, Bohag Bihu, and Maha Bishuba Sankranti, let's embrace the diversity and richness of our culture. May these festivities bring us closer and fill our lives with positivity and abundance. pic.twitter.com/A0xB6Nz0Za — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 14, 2023

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Extends Hi Best Wishes on Bohag Bihu

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Also Shares His Best Wishes on Bohag Bihu

May we all harvest an abundance of love and respect as we pray for happiness, success and good health 🙏🏻 my best wishes to everyone celebrating #Baisakhi #BohagBihu #Puthandu — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 14, 2023

