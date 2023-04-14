Bohag Bihu, Rongaali Bihu, or Assamese New Year, falls annually in April. The festival lasts for seven days. There are three Bihu festivals, including Bohag Bihu, Magh Bihu, and Bhogaali Bihu. The relevance of these festivals is also interlinked with agriculture. Political leaders and other influential figures share their best wishes on this Bohag Bihu. Bohag Bihu 2023 Images & Assamese New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Messages and Greetings to Family and Friends Celebrating Rongali Bihu.

President of India Wishes Bohag Bihu

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Happy Bohag Bihu

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Message on Bohag Bihu

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Bohag Bihu

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Extends Hi Best Wishes on Bohag Bihu

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Also Shares His Best Wishes on Bohag Bihu

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)