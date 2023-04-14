Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu marks the advent of seeding time and is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Assamese people. This year it will be observed on April 14, Friday. Bohag Bihu traditionally marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. It signifies the harvest season and the start of the spring season. Check out our compilation of Bohag Bihu 2023 HD images, Assamese New Year 2023 quotes, Rongali Bihu messages, Bihu 2023 greetings and SMS below.

Bohag Bihu Wishes For Assamese New Year 2023

Bohag Bihu Wishes (File Image)

Bohag Bihu Wishes For Assamese New Year 2023

Bohag Bihu Wishes (File Image)

Bohag Bihu Wishes For Assamese New Year 2023

Bohag Bihu Wishes (File Image)

Bohag Bihu Wishes For Assamese New Year 2023

Bohag Bihu Wishes (File Image)

Bohag Bihu Wishes For Assamese New Year 2023

Bohag Bihu Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)