The White House in United States was on Monday illuminated in pink lights. The lighting was done to honor the ones who have lost their lives due to breast cancer. In a step towards Breast Cancer Awareness, US First Lady Jill Biden shared a post, in which she said "the White House is illuminated pink tonight in honor of the loved ones we’ve lost, those who are still fighting, and those who have survived breast cancer." Also Read | World Breast Cancer Research Day 2022: Date & Significance of This Annual Event To Recognise Research Done for Breast Cancer.

Watch: White House Illuminated in Pink

The White House is illuminated pink tonight in honor of the loved ones we’ve lost, those who are still fighting, and those who have survived breast cancer. 💕 #BreastCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/EhWFDH76QO — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)