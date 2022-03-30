Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri as it falls during the spring season, is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, which falls in March or April. This year, devotees will keep the pious nine-day fast for the Vasant Navratri from 2nd April 2022. Ashtami will be celebrated on the last day, and the ninth day is celebrated as Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Rama. As we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri 2022, we have brought to you devotional bhakti geet and religious songs in the voice of singer Lakhbir Singh Lakkha. Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Marathi New Year.

