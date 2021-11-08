One of the biggest Indian festivals, Chhath Puja or Mahaparv Chhath starts today on Monday. Chhath Puja 2021 starts on November 8, Monday, and will end on November 11, Thursday. The beautiful Vedic festival falls six days after Diwali, and people look forward to getting their hands on the full schedule of Chhath Puja that includes day-wise celebrations such as Nahay Khay on Day 1, Lohanda and Kharna on Day 2, Sandhya Arghya on Day 3 and Usha Arghya on Day 4. We bring you Chhath Puja 2021 full schedule with start and end dates, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and a lot more.

Get Full Schedule of Chhath Puja 2021

Chhath Puja 2021 Full Dates Calendar, Significance & Puja Vidhi: Nahay Khay Kab Hai? When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? Everything To Know About Bihar’s Biggest Festival#ChhathPuja #ChhathPuja2021 #HappyChhathPuja #NahayKhay #Kharnahttps://t.co/y6msVDmiSL — LatestLY (@latestly) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)