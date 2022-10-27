Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022! Celebrated two days after Lakshmi Puja on Kartik Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, Chitragupta Puja is one of the most significant festivities during Diwali week. This year, Chitragupta Puja 2022 falls on October 27, Thursday. Lord Chitragupta is believed to be the keeper of the account books containing the good and bad deeds performed by human beings on earth. The Hindu deity punishes and rewards people based on their actions or Karma. As we celebrate the day, here’s a collection of Chitragupta Puja 2022 images, Happy Chitragupta Puja HD wallpapers, Chitragupta Jayanti 2022 wishes, Lord Chitragupta photos, Chitragupta Puja 2022 greetings, SMS, WhatsApp status video, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends on the auspicious occasion. Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages: Celebrate Dawat Puja After Diwali With Greetings and Yama Dwitiya Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord of Justice Bring You Happiness and Joy. May You Be in His Good Books Always! Wish You a Happy Chitragupta Pooja

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Joyful Chitragupta Puja!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy and Auspicious Chitragupta Puja 2022!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to Everyone on the Day of Worshipping Lord Chitragupta. May You Have a Beautiful Future Ahead!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and Messages To Share With Friends and Family on Chitragupta Jayanti

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)