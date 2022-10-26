Chitragupta Puja 2022 will be conducted on October 27 and is believed to be the day that Lord Chitragupta, son of Lord Brahma, emerged from Brahma’s body as his seventeenth son. Also known as Dawat Puja, this auspicious ritual is conducted on the same day as Bhai Dooj and is also known as Yama Dwitiya. Lord Chitragupta is known to be the protector of religion in heaven, according to various ancient scriptures like Pandya Purana, Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, Yamashita, and Yagyavalakya Smriti. To celebrate Chitragupta Puja, people often share Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Dawat Puja 2022 greetings, and Yama Dwitiya images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Yama Dwitiya 2022: Date, Bhai Dooj Tithi; Aparahna Muhurat, Bhratri Dwitiya Customs & Significance.

To celebrate this day, devotees often perform a special puja, known as Dawat Puja, to appease Lord Chitragupta. He is known as the god who accompanies the Lord of Death, Yama. Lord Yama and Chitragupta are known to share a strong bond. It is interesting to note that this day is also commemorated as Yama Dwitiya. According to folklore, Lord Yama met his sister, Yamuna, on this day and Goddess Yamuna fed her brother in her house This also forms the basis for the celebration of Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej. As we prepare to celebrate Chitragupta Puja 2022, here are some Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, Dawat Puja 2022 greetings and Yama Dwitiya images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord of Justice Bring You Happiness and Joy. May You Be in His Good Books Always! Wish You a Happy Chitragupta Pooja

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Joyful Chitragupta Puja!

Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy and Auspicious Chitragupta Puja 2022!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings to Everyone on the Day of Worshipping Lord Chitragupta. May You Have a Beautiful Future Ahead!

Chitragupta Puja usually falls on the last day of the Diwali celebration. This day holds immense significance to some people who are stoic devotees of Lord Chitragupta. We hope that these greetings add to your celebration of Chitragupta Puja. Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022!

