Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022! When your elders warn you about somebody who is keeping an eye on your karma; they might have referred to Lord Chitragupta. Hindus believe that God Chitragupta decides whether a person will go to heaven or hell by scrutinising their deeds on Earth. The Lord is worshipped on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika. Widely celebrated as Chitragupta Puja or Chitragupta Jayanti, a few communities in Northern India mark the festival with devotion and religious faith. Ancient Hindu scriptures like the Padya Purana, Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana, Yamasamhita, and Yagyavalakya Smriti have mentioned Lord Chitragupta, who has also been called as 'Protector of Religion in Heaven'. Chitragupta Puja 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, 27 October. Yama Dwitiya 2022 Date and Bhai Dooj Tithi: Know Aparahna Muhurat, Bhratri Dwitiya Customs and Significance of the Festival Falling Two Days After Diwali.

Chitragupta Puja Rituals & Puja Vidhi

On the day of Chitragupta Jayanti, devotees wash the idol of the Hindu deity with water and rose water and light an earthen lamp in front of it. Panchmitra, a dish made with curd, honey, milk, sugar and ghee, is also prepared and is offered as prasad. Some folks also make Guraad by mixing jaggery and ginger. In front of Lord Chitragupta's idol, a Swastik sign is made on the floor with vermillion, abir, sandalwood paste and turmeric. Then rice and a Kalash of clean water are placed on the Swastika sign. While conducting the sacred puja, believers recite the holy book of Chitragupta.

Chitragupta Puja Significance

In Hindusim, Chitragupta is said to be the seventeenth Manasaputra of Brahma, who is believed to have been created from Lord Brahma's soul and mind, i.e. Chit. The God also accompanies Lord Yama, the God of Death. That is why the same day is also observed as Yama Dwitiya when Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Lord Chitragupta decides if a particular soul should be rewarded with 'Nirvana', the culmination of the vicious life cycle and end of worldly problems or should be punished for their wrongdoings. In His remembrance, some folks also worship books, pens, and ink on the auspicious day.

