Divine Mercy Sunday is celebrated on the Second Saturday of Easter and marks the culmination of the easter week or Octave of Easter. Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 will be celebrated on the 24th of April. ​​It is based on St. Faustina Kowalska's private revelations, which recommended a special devotion to the Divine Mercy. The gift of mercy and love that Christ gave through his death, burial, and resurrection is the subject of Divine Mercy Sunday. The day is also known as the Feast of Divine Mercy. Here are Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 Messages, Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 Wishes, Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 Greetings And Divine Mercy Sunday HD Images to share with loved ones.

Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 Images And Wallpapers

Whatsapp Message Reads On the Day of Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 Devote Yourself to the Lord of Divinity.

Divine Mercy Sunday (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Divine Mercy Sunday 2022. The Lord Is Good to All; He Has Compassion On All He Has Made. – Psalm 145:9

Whatsapp Status Reads Let Us Then Approach God’s Throne of Grace With Confidence, so That We May Receive Mercy and Find Grace to Help Us in Our Time of Need. – Hebrews 4:16

Divine Mercy Sunday 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

SMS Reads On This Divine Mercy Day Ask for Forgiveness for All Your Sins and Remember Whatever You Do At Last Only Goodness Wins.

Whatsapp Message Reads Pray for Mercy and Let the Soul Purify Accept Yourself Without Asking Why. Have a Happy Divine Mercy Day 2022.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)