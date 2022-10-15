Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is a renowned teacher, scientist, speaker, author and India's Missile Man whose birthday is marked annually on 15 October. The 11th President of India is known for his prominent contribution to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This year marks his 91st birth anniversary, which will be celebrated as International Students Day 2022 on Saturday, 15 October. Let's pay our tribute to one of the most remarkable visionary men by sharing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, greetings and sayings. 10 Inspiring Quotes by the Missile Man & Former President of India.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 HD Wallpapers

Quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birthday 2022 Quotes

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thoughts By Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Images

Quote by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary Greetings

APJ Abdul Kalam Quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)