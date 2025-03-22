Earth Hour Day 2025 will be observed on March 22 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM (local time), uniting millions worldwide as they switch off lights to raise awareness about climate change. This symbolic act reminds us that small actions can drive big environmental change. On Earth Hour 2025, global leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Indian Chief Ministers N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mohan Charan Majhi, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, shared powerful messages urging collective action against climate change. As millions switch off their lights for an hour, these influential figures highlight the importance of sustainable living, renewable energy, and environmental responsibility. Their words serve as a reminder that every small effort contributes to a greener future, inspiring individuals and nations alike to protect the planet for future generations.

Switch Off For The Planet

#EarthHour2025: Switch Off for the Planet 🌍 Join the global movement to raise awareness about climate change and support environmental conservation by turning off lights for one hour. 🗓️ March 22, 2025 🕣 8:30 PM -9:30 PM Together, let’s make a difference! #EarthHour… pic.twitter.com/j1mDDhM47f — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) March 22, 2025

United States Secretary-General António Guterres Has An Important Message on Earth Hour Day

Every year for #EarthHour, millions of people turn off the lights to illuminate the need for #ClimateAction. Please join us – switch off your lights on March 22nd at 8:30 p.m. local time. Give an hour to Earth & use your power to push for a better world for us all. pic.twitter.com/DNr3fF0t3l — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 21, 2025

Earth Hour Day, An Important Day

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Raises Awareness on Earth Hour Day

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal Tweets

Today, on March 22, join hands for the cause of Mother 🌏! Switch-off all non-essential lights from 8.30 PM - 9:30 PM. An hour for Earth can ignite a brighter, sustainable tomorrow. #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/sXirUWptlE — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 22, 2025

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu's Message on Earth Hour Day

Earth is our only home, and we must do everything we can to protect it. Every year, Earth Hour unites millions across the globe for 60 minutes to celebrate and support our planet. This year, Earth Hour falls on March 22, coinciding with World Water Day. This meaningful overlap… pic.twitter.com/eGoM30bv0E — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 22, 2025

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Message on Earth Hour

#EarthHour – an hour dedicated to mother Earth 🌏 Imagine the impact of a global collective effort of switching off lights for an hour – reduced energy consumption, reduced emissions and a brighter future. Let's switch off all non-essential lights from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM today… pic.twitter.com/gB2bpyMFLs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2025

