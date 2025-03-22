Earth Hour Day 2025 falls on March 22. This annual commemoration is focused on observing a one-hour blackout across the world to help conserve energy and remind people of the need to let our earth heal. Earth Hour Day 2025 will be observed from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm across the world. The celebration of Earth Hour Day has been one of the most prominent observances that has been adopted by brands and corporations alike to help create a most sustainable environment. While many companies may not be able to create a complete blackout. Switching off non-essential fans and lights is a common practice at this time. As we prepare to celebrate Earth Hour Day 2025, here’s everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Earth Hour Day and the Earth Hour Day 2025 theme. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Earth Hour Day 2025 Date

Earth Hour Day 2025 falls on March 22. This annual commemoration began as a lights out observance in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Ever since, Earth Hour Day has been a simple but effective way of raising awareness about climate change and helps people across the world to be involved in this initiative. Organised by World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), this observance has since been adopted across various locations worldwide.

Earth Hour Day 2025 Theme, Time and Significance

Every year, the celebration of Earth Hour Day from 08.30 PM to 09.30 PM is marked with a great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the world. Earth Hour Day 2025 theme is #BeWaterWise. This theme aims to encourage people to be more conscious about your online persona and how to can help people to change the narrative. The main goal of Earth Hour Day celebration is to be grateful for the existence of the world that we live in.

The celebration of Earth Hour Day is marked on the last Friday in the month of March. The celebration of Earth Hour is not just related to friends and family. The observance has since been celebrated with great fervour and companies who are keen on reducing their carbon footprint make it a point to show their untethering support towards building a better and brighter tomorrow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).