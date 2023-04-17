The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Friday called on all Muslims living in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal 1444, 2023 on Thursday evening, 29 Ramzan corresponding to April 20. The Supreme Court also urged people who sight the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court to register their testimony. Eid Al Fitr is marks the end of Ramadan and with it a month of fasting. Eid 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

EID Al Fitr 2023

“Eid Crescent To Be Searched On Thursday” The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called upon citizens and residents to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 on the evening of 29th Ramadan 1444 corresponding on Thursday, 20 April 2023.https://t.co/1Uv0ZIquL2 — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) April 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)