Riyadh, April 11: The Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, will be celebrated upon the crescent moon sighting. Saudi Arabia is observing the 20th Roza of the Ramzan 2023 today, April 11. As the holy month is approaching its climax, Muslims would be looking for the new moon to determine the date of Eid 2023. As Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals for Muslims, the people of Islamic faith have started searching queries like "Eid 2023 date", "Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia", "Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting", etc on Google and other search engines.

Months under the Islamic lunar calendar last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month starts upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on the 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Eid 2023 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know Ramadan Chand Raat Date in India, Saudi Arabia and Other Countries.

Eid 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia:

In Saudi Arabia, Ramzan or Ramadan 2023 started on March 23. Accordingly, the 29th Ramadan or Chand Raat shall fall on April 20. If the new moon is sighted on April 20, Eid 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated on April 21. If the moon remains invisible on April 20, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe their 30th fast of Ramzan on April 21 and Eid will be celebrated on April 22. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals of the Muslim community across the world - the other being Eid al-Adha. Prior to the Eid-al-Fitr festival, Muslims observe the dawn-to-dusk fast for at least 29 days. On Eid, they rejoice and thank Allah for the strength He gave them throughout the fasting month to help them practice self-control and restraint.

