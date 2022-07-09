Eid ul-Adha (also spelt as Eid al-Adha and also known as Bakrid, Feast of Sacrifice) celebrations have kicked off and how. The second most celebrated Muslim festival after Eid ul-Fitr, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on July 10, 2022, in India. The festivity takes place on July 9 in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East. People exchange lovely wishes and greetings with family and friends. So, here’s a bunch of Eid ul-Adha wishes 2022, Happy Eid ul-Adha 2022 greetings, Eid Mubarak images, Hari Raya Haji 2022 wishes, Selamat Hari Raya Haji images, Eid ul-Adha Mubarak HD wallpapers, Eid al-Adha 2022 photos, Happy Eid 2022 messages and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phoolon Ki Tarah Haste Raho, Bhawro Ki Tarah Gungunao, Allah Ka Ho Naam Labon Par, Jamkar Ye Eid Manao! Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Facebook Greetings Read: Tamanna Aap Ki Sab Puri Ho Jaye, Ho Aapka Muqaddar Itna Roshan Ki, Aamin Kahne Se Pehle Hi Aapki Har Dua Kabul Ho Jaye. Aap Sabhi Ko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dua Ke Liye Uthe Hath, Na Kisi Ko Nuksan Pahunchaayen, Aaj Is Mubarak Din Par, Hum Ye Eidi Paayen. Eid Ul-Adha Mubarak!

Facebook Greetings Read: Na Zuban Se… Na Dimag Se… Na Nigahon Se… Na Gifts Se… Aapko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Ho Direct Dil Se!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Iss Eid ul-Adha, Khuda Ki Sab Par Ho Meharbani, Karde Maf Hum Logo Ki Sare Nafarmani! Bakrid Mubarak

