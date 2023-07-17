Google Doodle on July 17 is celebrating the birth anniversary of Eunice Newton Foote who was an American scientist, inventor, and women's rights campaigner. Google Doodle has made a slideshow highlighting significant contribution of Eunice Newton Foote to climate science. Born in Goshen, Connecticut, on July 17 in 1819, she was the first scientist to conclude that certain gases warmed when exposed to sunlight, and that rising carbon dioxide levels would change atmospheric temperature and could affect climate, a phenomenon now referred to as the Greenhouse effect. Dr Kamala Sohonie Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Honours Indian Biochemist on Her 112th Birth Anniversary.

Google Doodle Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Eunice Newton Foote:

#Eunice Newton Foote's 204th Birthday # Date: July 17, 2023 Today’s slideshow Doodle celebrates the 204th birthday of American scientist and women’s rights activist Eunice Newton Foote. Foote was the first person to discover the greenhouse effect and its role in the warmin… pic.twitter.com/EM0ib9EUug — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) July 16, 2023

