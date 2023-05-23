On the occasion of the shaheed diwas of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru, leaders from across parties took to social media to share messages and greetings. The Congress party was among the first to share a message on the martyrdom day of the fifth Sikh guru. Sharing a picture of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Congress wrote, "We pay our humble respects to Guru Arjan Dev Ji on his martyrdom day." Besides Congress, advocate Vasu Kukreja also shared a greeting and wrote, "Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji de Shaheedi Diwas te koti koti pranaam". Punjah MLA Dalbir Singh Tong shared a picture and wrote, "Prostrating at the Guru's feet!." Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the fifth of the ten Sikh Gurus and the first martyr of the Sikh faith. Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji is a regional gazetted holiday in Punjab. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Martyrdom Day of The Fifth Sikh Guru.

We Honour the Contributions of the Fifth Sikh Guru

We pay our humble respects to Guru Arjan Dev Ji on his martyrdom day. He played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of Sri Harmandir Sahib and initiating the compilation of Guru Granth Sahib. Today, we honour the contributions of the fifth Sikh Guru, a true servant of… pic.twitter.com/EPrpXdTlP7 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 23, 2023

#SriGuruArjanDevJi

“Tera Bhana Meetha Lage” Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji de Shaheedi Diwas te koti koti pranaam🙏🏻 #SriGuruArjanDevJi #Sikh #sacrifice pic.twitter.com/LLOQXcsTKm — Farmer - Adv Vasu Kukreja (@AdvVasukukreja) May 22, 2023

#SriGuruArjanDevJi

Millions of Salutations

Millions of salutations on the martyrdom of the martyr dhan dhan Sahib Shri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the king of the martyrs.#guruarjandevji @ANI @JPNadda @ashoksareenbjp @narendramodi @BJP4Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/V5T8eQSXwy — Arjun Singh Happy (@ArjunSinghHappy) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)