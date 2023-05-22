Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the fifth of the ten Sikh Gurus and the first martyr of the Sikh faith. Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji is a regional gazetted holiday in Punjab. Shaheedi Diwas falls on the 24th day of Jeth, the third month in the Sikh calendar, which corresponds to the month of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji 2023 will be marked on May 23. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the first martyr of the Sikh religion and is known for his great work. Guru Arjan Dev Ji was the son of the fourth Guru, Guru Ram Das Ji, and Bibi Bhaniji, and was born on May 2, 1563, in Goindwal, Punjab. He laid the foundation stone of Harmandir Sahab in 1588, now popularly known as the Golden Temple. The iconic temple has doors on all sides to signify the acceptance of all castes and religions. Scroll down to learn about the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji 2023 date, its history and its significance. Punjab to Telecast Gurbani From Golden Temple On All Channels, Announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji 2023 Date

Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, May 23.

Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji History

Guru Arjan Dev Ji was born in April 1563 in Goindval, Punjab. His maternal grandfather was Guru Amardas, and his father, Guru Ramdas, were respectively the third and fourth Gurus of the Sikhs. In 1581, he became the fifth Guru of the Sikhs after his father's death. His sacrifices for the protection of the Sikh people are legendary and inspire people even today. Guru Arjan Dev Ji is said to have set the foundation for the Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar, which is popularly known as the Golden Temple. According to the Hindu calendar, the Shaheedi Diwas or the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, is observed on Jeth Sudi 4, which falls on May 23 this year. Woman Denied Entry Into Golden Temple: Controversy Erupts After Temple Sewadar 'Stops' Woman With Cheek Painted in 'Tricolour' From Entering Sri Harmandar Sahib (Watch Video).

Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji Significance

Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth guru of Sikhs, is an important figure in Punjab. The Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji is remembered as Shaheedi Divas of Guru Arjan, which falls in May or June according to the Nanakshahi calendar released by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. He had compiled the first official edition of the Sikh scripture called the Adi Granth, which was later expanded into the Guru Granth Sahib. On this day, people organize religious events and read the ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Langars, a community eating practice whereby all visitors receive free food, are also distributed in Gurudwara to mark this day.

