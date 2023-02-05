Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and is celebrated on Magh Purnima. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being observed on February 5. On the occasion of Sant Ravidas' birthday, politicians across party lines took to social media to share Guru Ravidas Jayanti's greetings. President Droupadi Murmu extended greeting to all countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. "It is my wish that all the countrymen should imbibe his teachings of social harmony in their lives," she said. The office of LG, Jammu and Kashmir wrote, "Guru Ji embodied the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and dignity of humanity." Besides, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, General Vijay Kumar Singh, PM Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge among others also extended the greetings of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of the Revered Guru.

Best Wishes to All the Countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti

गुरु रविदास जयंती की सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। श्रम को ही ईश्वर मानने वाले संत रविदास ने सबके उत्थान तथा जाति-धर्म के भेदभाव से मुक्त समतामूलक समाज की कल्पना की थी। सभी देशवासी उनकी सामाजिक समरसता की शिक्षाओं को अपने जीवन में ढालें, यह मेरी कामना है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 5, 2023

Guru Ji Embodied the Spirit of Compassion

Greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Sant Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ji embodied the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and dignity of humanity. Let us rededicate ourselves to create a humane and just society and work for equality and fraternity. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 5, 2023

We Remember His Great Messages

संत रविदास जी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन करते हुए हम उनके महान संदेशों का स्मरण करते हैं। इस अवसर पर उनके विचारों के अनुरूप न्यायप्रिय, सौहार्दपूर्ण और समृद्ध समाज के अपने संकल्प को दोहराते हैं। उनके मार्ग पर चलकर ही हम कई पहलों के जरिए गरीबों की सेवा और उनका सशक्तिकरण कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/kKuhw7cB8H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2023

Millions of Salutations

The Great Spiritual Social Reformer Who Taught Unity

His Words Will Remain Eternal in the Memory of Our Society

Let’s Take a Vow and Watch the Teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji…

Saint Ravidas Ji Awakened a New Consciousness in the Society

समरसता और आपसी भाईचारे को ही सच्चा धर्म मानने वाले महान समाज सुधारक और कवि, संत शिरोमणि गुरु रविदास जी की जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। संत रविदास जी ने सामाजिक कुरीतियों को दूर करने के लिए अपनी रचनाओं के माध्यम से समाज में एक नई चेतना जगाई। pic.twitter.com/rNJBDbDJXE — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 5, 2023

See Post:

ਹਰਿ ਸੋ ਹੀਰਾ ਛਾਡਿ ਕੇ ਕਰਹਿ ਆਨ ਕੀ ਆਸ || ਤੇ ਨਰ ਦੋਜਕ ਜਾਹਿਗੇ ਸਤਿ ਭਾਖੈ ਰਵਿਦਾਸ || शिरोमणि भगत रविदास जी की जयंती पर सभी को बधाई। भगत रविदास जी को समाज में एकता और समानता के संदेश के लिए और जाति व्यवस्था के उन्मूलन के प्रयासों के लिए जाना जाता है।#RavidasJayanti pic.twitter.com/Emt0Sxu3x0 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 5, 2023

Hearty Greetings and Many Salutations to All the Countrymen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)