Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas and is celebrated on Magh Purnima. This year, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being observed on February 5. On the occasion of Sant Ravidas' birthday, politicians across party lines took to social media to share Guru Ravidas Jayanti's greetings. President Droupadi Murmu extended greeting to all countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. "It is my wish that all the countrymen should imbibe his teachings of social harmony in their lives," she said. The office of LG, Jammu and Kashmir wrote, "Guru Ji embodied the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and dignity of humanity." Besides, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, General Vijay Kumar Singh, PM Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge among others also extended the greetings of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of the Revered Guru.

Best Wishes to All the Countrymen on Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ji Embodied the Spirit of Compassion

We Remember His Great Messages

Millions of Salutations

The Great Spiritual Social Reformer Who Taught Unity

His Words Will Remain Eternal in the Memory of Our Society

Let’s Take a Vow and Watch the Teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji…

Saint Ravidas Ji Awakened a New Consciousness in the Society

See Post:

Hearty Greetings and Many Salutations to All the Countrymen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)