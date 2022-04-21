Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti is the celebration of the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on April 21. The day is celebrated to remember his life and teachings and he is also known as ‘Hind di Chaadar‘ for sacrificing his life for the Hindu religion. To celebrate the occasion we have curated Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 HD Images And Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 Greetings to share with family and friends. Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance and Everything To Know About 400th Prakash Parv Celebrating the Birth of the Ninth Sikh Guru

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022 Wishes And HD Images

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Never Forsake the Ones You Swear to Protect, Rather Give Up Your Head. Sacrifice, Your Life, but Never Your Faith. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads We Hope That This Gurupurab Brings the Best of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's TeachingsAnd Blessings to Your Life.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Here's Sending Good Wishes to You and Your Family Members on the Occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur Parkash Purab (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads He Is Neither Attached to Worldliness nor Lets Senses and Anger Affect Him. In Such a Person Resides God.

