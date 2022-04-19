Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv is celebrated to mark the auspicious occasion of the birth of the Ninth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Tegh Bahadur. Guru Tegh Bahadur is remembered as the protector and warrior guru who relentlessly fought for religious freedom for all. He played a significant role in the protection of people from forceful conversion to Islam during the Mughal rule in 1675. He is regarded profoundly for his poetry, his teachings and his pure belief in Guru Nanak Dev’s preaching and his perseverance of strength and religious identity. Here is everything to know about the Prakash Parv from date, its significance and also the history of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Parkash Purab 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation From Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur On April 21.

Date of Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022

Guru Tegh Bahadur was born in Amritsar in 1621. This year marks the 400th year of his birth anniversary. Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv 2022 will be celebrated on April 21, Thursday.

Significance And History

Guru Tegh Bahadur is renowned for his devotion to Guru Nanak Devs' teachings, His poetry and is widely regarded as the warrior guru. Guru Tegh Bahadur believed that strength should be gained by freedom from fear and dependence.

During the time of the Mughal rule, there were persecutions of the Hindus and the demolition of Hindu temples. People were forced to convert to Islam under the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. During this time of persecution, Guru Tegh Bahadur spoke out. He was beheaded in Delhi in 1675 for refusing to convert to Islam. His execution site was later converted into a notable Gurdwara. The day of his execution is observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day on November 24.

The Prakash Parv is celebrated to mark his birth anniversary and remember his life and teachings. His teachings have impacted essential findings in Sikhism. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is also the father of the Tenth Guru Gobind Singh and he is also the founder of Anandpur, which later became the centre for Sikhism.

Celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur Prakash Parv

People celebrate his birthday by holding religious processions, visiting Gurudwaras, organizing Shabad Kirtans and reading about his life’s work. On the occasion of his 400th Birth Anniversary, the Government has announced that they will be releasing special coins and stamps to commemorate the life and achievements of Guru Tegh Bahadur. And the Prime Minister will be giving a speech from the Red Fort.

