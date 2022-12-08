Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022! Goddess Annapurna, who is the goddess of food and nourishment, is worshipped on this day as Hindu devotees celebrate her birth anniversary. The word Anna means food, and Purna means complete. Goddess Annapurna is therefore worshipped with Shodashopachar, and devotees offer her Annabhishekam. She is believed to be an avatar of Goddess Parvati, who blesses everyone observing a fast on this day with plenty of food and nourishment. Devotees break their fast at night by worshipping the Goddess and do not eat or drink anything the whole day. Share Annapurna Jayanti 2022 messages, greetings, wishes, images, and HD wallpapers with your family and friends. Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat: How To Perform Puja, Vrat Rituals and More on This Auspicious Day.

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Messages

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 WIshes (File Image)

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Images

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Annapurna Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2022 SMS

Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)