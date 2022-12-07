Annapurna Jayanti is an auspicious day that is marked by people of the Hindu community every year. The ancient and unique festival is observed annually on Purnima in the month of 'Margashirsha' as per the Hindu lunar calendar, which corresponds to the month of December as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Annapurna Jayanti falls on December 8. On this day, devotees thank Goddess Annapurna for the food they eat and for good health. Annapurna Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Annapurna, the Goddess of food and nourishment. As we celebrate Annapurna Jayanti 2022, here’s all you need to know about Annapurna Jayanti 2022 date, Annapurna Jayanti Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and more. 18th Century Goddess Annapurna Idol To Be Installed At Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor.

The word ‘Anna’ in Hindi signifies ‘food’ whereas ‘Purna’ implies ‘complete’. As per religious beliefs, Goddess Annapurna is known to be an avatar of Goddess Parvati and is the giver of food. On this sacred day, Hindu devotees worship Goddess Annapurna with complete devotion and dedication. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated in different parts of the country with varied traditions. Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022 Date: Know Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Hindu Deity Lord Datta.

Annapurna Jayanti 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

This year, Annapurna Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 8. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 8:01 am on December 7, 2022, and will end at 9:37 am on December 8, 2022.

Annapurna Jayanti Puja Vidhi

On Annapurna Jayanti, devotees perform puja rituals in their houses and worship Goddess Annapurna. A small mandap is created, and an idol of Goddess Annapurna is installed in it. The idol is then worshipped with devotion. On the day of Annapurna Jayanti, the Goddess is worshipped, and all the devotees offer ‘Annabhishekam’ to Goddess Annapurna. The day is greatly observed by women as they observe a strict fast on Annapurna Jayanti to please Goddess Annapurna and seek her divine blessings. Devotees who fast should not eat or drink anything during the day. The fast is broken at night after worshipping Goddess Annapurna. On the day of the fast, devotees should recite ‘Annapurna Devi Ashtakam’ to please the Goddess on this auspicious day.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that Goddess Annapurna ensures all her devotees get enough food for sustenance. Devotees who observe fast on this day are said to be blessed by the Goddess of food. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. In West Bengal, Annapurna Jayanti is observed in the Hindu month of ‘Chaitra’ while in most of the south Indian temples, Goddess Annapurna is worshipped on the ‘Chaturthi’ (4th day) of Navratri.

