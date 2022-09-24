Daughters bring love, laughter and warmth to their parents’ lives and National Daughters Day serves as a reminder to cherish and love our daughters with all our hearts. Daughters Day 2022 will be celebrated on September 26 and a special day dedicated to daughters is more significant because daughters have often been seen as a burden in developing countries. Their celebration worldwide is a reminder to everyone about how important they are and the role they play in our lives. The celebration of this day began in America in 1932, after which it fizzled out for a while. A few decades later, Archies Limited in India reinvented Daughters Day to spread awareness about the struggle of girls in parts of India where they are considered to be inferior to sons. Chapters in history books also speak about the preference given to sons as they were considered stronger and ideal for continuing the line of succession. This Daughters Day 2022, make sure your little girl feels loved and appreciated for everything she is. Share quotes about daughters with everyone to let all the daughters know how important they are. Daughters Day 2022 Gift Ideas: Beautiful Presents That You Can Give to Your Daughters on This Special Day.

Happy Daughters Day 2022 Quotes and Sayings

National Daughters Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Daughter – A Title Just Above the Princess.” – Unknown

Happy Daughters Day 2022 Quotes

National Daughters Day Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Daughter Are Angels Sent From Above To Fill Our Heart With Unending Love.” – J. Lee

Happy Daughters Day 2022 Sayings

National Daughters Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “No One in This World Can Love a Girl More Than Her Father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

Daughters Day 2022 Amazing Quotes

National Daughters Day 2022 Quotes & Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Daughter May Outgrow Your Lap but She’ll Never Outgrow Your Heart.” – Unknown

Special Quotes for Daughters Day 2022

Lovely Quotes for National Daughters Day 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Daughter Is God’s Way of Saying “Thought You Could Use a Lifelong Friend.” – Unknown

Happy Daughters Day 2022 Wishes for Our Lovely Daughters To Show Them How Special They Are to Us

