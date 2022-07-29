Islam has a calendar based on the revolutions of the Moon rather than the sun. As per the traditional Hijri Calendar, Muslims worldwide mark the first of the Islamic New Year as Muharram. It is the most sacred month in the Muslim Calendar when the community people keep themselves away from warfare. Islamic Year lasts for about 354 days and consists of 12 months. Hijri New Year's Day 2022 will be observed on Friday, 29 July. Here's our compilation of messages, quotes and images. Islamic New Year 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year This Year? All You Need To Know About the First Day of Muharram.

Hijri New Year's Day 2022 Quotes

Hijri New Year's Day 2022 (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Muharram, May Allah Bless You With Health, Wealth, Peace and Happiness! Wishing You and Your Family a New Year Full of Peace, Happiness, and Abundance of All. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Muharram 2022 HD Wallpapers

Hijri New Year's Day 2022 (File Image)

SMS Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Happy Islamic New Year Messages

Arabic New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: It Is New Year's Eve of the Hijri Calendar! May 1444 Be a Year of Kindness, Restraint and Healing. Happy Islamic New Year 2022

Hijri New Year 2022 Wishes

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Happy Islamic New Year 2022 SMS

Islamic New Year 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Pic Reads: Wishing My Muslim Brothers, Sisters and Friends, Happy Islamic New Year.

Happy Islamic New Year 2022 Wishes: Send Images, Messages & Quotes on Hijri New Year

