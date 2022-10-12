Karwa Chauth 2022 is a very significant and auspicious fast mostly observed by Hindu married women in the North Indian states. It is celebrated by millions all over the world and on this fasting day, women observe a Nirjala fast, which is without food or water, the whole day from sunrise to sunset. They pray to Goddess Gauri for a long and healthy life for their husbands on this day. One of the traditions of the day is reciting the Karwa Chauth Katha by the women who sit in a circle and rotate the Puja thali specially decorated for the occasion. As you prepare to celebrate this festival on October 13, Thursday, share these wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes, images and HD wallpapers with everyone observing this fast to wish them on the special festive occasion. Happy Sargi 2022 Wishes For Karwa Chauth: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on Karva Chauth Vrat.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes and Greetings

First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Your First Karwa Chauth, I Wish That Your Marriage Be Full of Colours of Joy, Understanding and Romance. Have a Memorable Karwa Chauth.

First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 WhatsApp Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Marriage Always Be Blessed With The Hues of Compatibility, Joy and Smiles. Warm Wishes on Your First Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Warm Wishes to All the Women Fasting on This Auspicious Day of Karwa Chauth! May All Your Wishes Come True!

Romantic Messages by Husband for Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Loving, Caring and Beautiful Wife, I Wish You a Very Happy Karwa Chauth and I Promise To Always Be There for You Like Your Shadow.

Greetings From Husband for Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Truly Fortunate To Have a Wife Like You Who Has Been My Biggest Strength Through the Challenges of Life. Happy Karwa Chauth to You, My Love.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings and Moonrise Images To Send Post Chandra Darshan on Festival Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)