Karwa Chauth 2022 is right here and everyone keeping a fast on this day braces themselves for a full day of rituals and traditions during the fast. One significant tradition of the festival is waking up before sunrise and consuming Sargi, which is a special meal prepared by the mother-in-law of the woman keeping the fast and is consumed between 3-5 am. It includes fresh fruits, dry fruits, sweets and vegetables. Since the Nirjala fast, which is without food or water, lasts from sunrise till the moon is sighted, Sargi is an important meal for everyone who is fasting. On this auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth 2022, share Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know who is fasting on this day. Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Dos and Don’ts: From Eating Healthy Sargi to Avoiding Tea-Coffee, Follow These 10 Pro Fasting Tips.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Wishes and Greetings

Karwa Chauth Sargi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sindoor Testify Your Prayers for Your Husband’s Long Life, the Mangalsutra Remind You of the Promises That Bind You, and the Colour of Mehndi Proves the Depth of Your Love. Happy Karwa Chauth Sargi!

Karwa Chauth Sargi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Early Morning Sargi Sweeten Your Day and Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth Sargi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to God That This Sargi Sent by Your Mother-in-Law Strengthens the Bond and Love in the Family. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

Karwa Chauth Sargi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beauty of Sargi Thali Enter Your Life and Make It Colourful. Happy Sargi! Happy Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace Your Inner Goddess on This Auspicious Day! Happy Karwa Chauth to All!

