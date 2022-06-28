Gay Pride or byname Pride is an annual commemoration that will be marked on Tuesday, 28 June as International LGBT Pride Day. The occasion remembers the victims of the riots that occurred in 1969 in Stonewall, in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood, New York. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community celebrates the day by organizing parades, rallies, parties, get together, awareness workshops, and cultural functions. To show your supper and love to the gay community, here's our compilation of quotes, HD images, messages, wishes and SMS. Pride Month 2022 Date, Theme and Meaning: Know History, Significance, Events and Activities To Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Happy LGBT Pride Day 2022 Wishes

June Pride Month 2022 SMS (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: I Believe That No One Should Ever Have to Choose Between a Career We Love and Living Our Lives With Authenticity and Integrity. - Selisse Berry

Messages To Support Gay Pride

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: I’m Proud to Be Gay. I Consider Being Gay Among the Greatest Gifts God Has Given Me. - Tim Cook

Quotes On Queer Community

Pride Month 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: It Always Seemed to Me a Bit Pointless to Disapprove of Homosexuality. It's like Disapproving of Rain. - Francis Maude

International LGBT Pride Images

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Being Gay Is Like Glitter, It Never Goes Away. - Lady Gaga

Gay Pride Day 2022 SMS

June Pride Month 2022 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: I’m Living by Example by Continuing On With My Career and Having a Full, Rich Life, and I Am Incidentally Gay.

