Pride Month is known to be the time when everyone from brands to allies takes time out to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ people in society and shower them with all the love. The struggles and challenges that the people of the LGBTQAI+ community face have been incomprehensible, and the celebration of Pride month is all about bringing positive change and tackling these challenges better. Pride Month is celebrated throughout the month of June. LGBT+ Pride Month 2022 will begin on June 1 and go on till June 30. And as we prepare to celebrate this annual observance, here’s everything you need to know about Pride Month, what it stands for and how to be a good ally. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When is Pride Month 2022?

The month of June is dedicated to being the annual Pride Month in the United States. Pride Month 2022 will begin on June 1 and go on till June 30. The observance falls in the month of June is to remember the Stonewall riots that occurred in June 1989 in the United States. While the celebration was initially limited to the US, people across the globe now take part in this commemoration. LGBT History Month 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance of the Pride Month.

How to Celebrate Pride Month

From Pride Parades to special events and recognition, there are various ways that Pride Month is celebrated. The idea behind this observance is to celebrate the people in the LGBTQIA+ community and give them all the love they deserve. The struggles that people of the LGBTQAI+ community continue to face are layered. In addition to the societal stress of being accepted, the internal stress of coming out or just understanding one’s sexuality can be very daunting. The annual celebration of Pride Month essentially tries to ease this process and also gives the stage to people of the community, so more stories are easily accessible.

History Behind Pride Month Observance

The celebration of Pride Month also marks a significant historical event that people of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as others, need to remember and reflect on. The Stonewall riots, also known as the Stonewall uprising was when people from the gay community spontaneously organised demonstrations in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City. The demonstrations were met with riots when the police became violent, and people fought back. This event is said to have been a turning point for the gay liberation moment and is an integral part of the LGBTQIA+ community’s fight for equal rights in the United States. The celebration of Pride month is significant this year, as the rights of various key members of the community continue to be threatened in different parts of the US and the world. Here’s hoping that Pride 2022 helps people to finally understand that every human being is allowed to choose what they want and who they love and that at the end of the day, Love is Love. Happy Pride Month 2022!

