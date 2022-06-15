The three-day festival of Raja Parba is celebrated annually in the state of Odisha to celebrate womanhood. The occasion starts with cleaning homes before the celebration, which is referred to as Sajabaja. The first day is called Pahili Raja; the second is Mithuna Sankranti; the third is Bhudaaha. The last and fourth day is Basumati Snana, in which the women of the family bathe the grinding stone as a symbol of Goddess Earth or Bhudevi with turmeric paste and adore with flowers, sindoor and fruits. Raja Parba 2022 will begin on Wednesday, 15 June and end on Saturday, 18 June. To commemorate the festivities, here's our compilation of greetings, HD images, quotes, SMS and wishes. Raja Parba 2022 Date in Odisha: Know Mithuna Sankranti Traditions, Mythology and Significance of Celebrating the Three-Day-Long Festival of Womanhood.

HD Wallpaper Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarti Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare Suraj Ki Lali, Jindgi Me Aaye Khushiyo Ki Bahar, Aapko Mubarak Ho Rajo Ka Tyohaar.

WhatsApp SMS Reads: May Goddess Earth Fulfils All Your Wishes And Dreams on The Occasion of Raja Parba. Happy Mithuna Sankranti.

Image Reads: Happy Raja Parba to All Odia Brothers and Sisters!

Facebook Status Reads: Enjoy The Delicious Poda Pitha With Your Family And Loved Ones And Celebrate The Festival of Raja Parba With Zeal & Enthusiasm!

Greetings Reads: Rend the Sky with Merry Songs, Eat Cakes And Share The Joy of Raja Parba With Your Near And Dear Ones.

