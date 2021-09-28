The National Sons Day is celebrated every year on September 28 in The United States. The day is about making them feel special and tell them how and what important role they play in the larger society. On the occasion of the National Sons Day 2021, netizens shared images, quotes, messages and wishes to celebrate the day.

Here Are WIshes And Messages Shared By Netizens:

In honor of National Sons Day. #nationalsonsday Hugs to every mom and dad raising the next generation of husbands and fathers.💙 pic.twitter.com/XcxqCYailT — Laura, just a regular pilot turned writer (@LauraSavino747) September 28, 2021

I don’t know if it really is National Sons Day or not. Either way, I have one of the most unique ones ever — and I love what he’s all about, what makes him tick and how he’s wired. Declan is special in so many ways. I’m proud of him every single day. pic.twitter.com/fvI3Dd1P8h — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) September 27, 2021

My mom posted all of these for National Sons Day and wanted to share some kid pics with you all pic.twitter.com/vMbLnZK0qO — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) September 28, 2021

Home is where the heart is. Happy national sons day to my best friend in the whole wide world. pic.twitter.com/8nBQCbJcsV — Coach Hill (@LeftyFromCT) September 28, 2021

