Have you thanked your mentors and teachers who helped you become a better person? If not, then this Teacher's Day pay respect to all tutors, trainers, mentors, guides and instructors who once showered you with knowledge and skills to live a happy life. The annual Teacher's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 5 September, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, First Vice President of India. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a staunch believer in education. His philosophy said that teachers are the best minds in the country. Without fail, send our compilation of Happy Teachers' Day 2022 greetings, Teachers' Day quotes, Teachers' Day 2022 images, Happy Teachers' Day greetings, Teachers' Day messages and sayings to all the great teachers who have nudged us to become good human beings. Teachers' Day 2022 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Ways To Celebrate This Day Marking Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary.

