Hul Kranti Diwas, celebrated nationwide on June 30, commemorates the remarkable revolutionaries who displayed immense courage and challenged the British rulers during the Hul uprising in 1855. The day is observed to pay tribute to the tribal leaders Sidho-Kanho and Chand-Bhairav, who led around 50,000 tribals in Bhognadih (now Sahibganj) in declaring war against the exploitative Mahajani practice and the British settlement policy. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi extended tributes to the martyrs in the Senthali language. Several other leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid their tributes on Twitter. West Bengal Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the State Foundation Day.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute in Senthali Language:

ᱦᱩᱞ ᱢᱟᱦᱟᱸᱨᱮ ᱟᱵᱚ ᱟ.ᱫᱤᱵᱟ.ᱥᱤ ᱥᱚᱢᱟᱡᱽ ᱨᱮᱱ ᱵᱤᱨ ᱵᱟᱱᱴᱟ ᱠᱚ ᱥᱟᱭ ᱥᱟᱭ ᱜᱚᱰ ᱡᱚᱦᱟᱨ ᱾ ᱱᱚᱣᱟ ᱠᱷᱟᱥ ᱚᱵᱚᱛᱟᱨᱮ ᱟᱵᱚ ᱠᱚ ᱚᱱᱮᱭᱟᱭ ᱵᱤᱨᱩᱫᱽ ᱥᱤᱫᱚ-ᱠᱟ.ᱱᱦᱩ, ᱪᱟᱸᱫᱽᱼᱵᱷᱟᱭᱨᱚ ᱟᱨ ᱯᱷᱩᱞᱚ ᱡᱷᱟᱱᱚ ᱥᱟᱶ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

Mamata Banerjee Extends Tributes:

On occasion of Hul Diwas, we honour the legacy of revolutionaries, Sidhu and Kanhu Murmu. Heading the Santhal Uprising, they stood against exploitation at the hands of Britishers and Zamindars. Their struggle shall forever be enshrined in our memories as a reminder to strive… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 30, 2023

Hemant Soren Salutes Martyrs:

हूल क्रांति के महानायक अमर वीर शहीद सिदो-कान्हू, चांद-भैरव और फूलो-झानो समेत असंख्य अमर वीर शहीदों और वीरांगनाओं को शत-शत नमन। हूल जोहार! झारखण्ड के वीर शहीद अमर रहें! जय झारखण्ड!#हूलदिवस pic.twitter.com/MZ5H02BiCL — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) June 30, 2023

Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweets:

This was a pivotal moment in India’s fight against colonialism. Our brave Santhal men and women displayed unimaginable courage to free Maa Bharati from the clutches of foreign powers. Tributes to them on Hul Diwas 🙏 https://t.co/ie0oBkR3Yi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 30, 2023

Suvendu Adhikari Paid Tributes:

On the occasion of Hul Diwas, paid floral tributes to Sidho & Kanho Murmu by showering flower petals on their statues at Goaltore in the Garhbeta Block No II; Paschim Medinipur district. Later I proceeded to the Khatra Block in the Bankura district where a special event was… pic.twitter.com/qDXod9IHOz — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 30, 2023

Hul Diwas 2023:

30th June is observed as Hul Diwas in Jharkhand and parts of Bengal commemorating the martyrdom of thousands of tribals in their historical uprising against British rule in 1855. pic.twitter.com/m7iwkyp3DU — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) June 30, 2023

