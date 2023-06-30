Hul Kranti Diwas, celebrated nationwide on June 30, commemorates the remarkable revolutionaries who displayed immense courage and challenged the British rulers during the Hul uprising in 1855. The day is observed to pay tribute to the tribal leaders Sidho-Kanho and Chand-Bhairav, who led around 50,000 tribals in Bhognadih (now Sahibganj) in declaring war against the exploitative Mahajani practice and the British settlement policy. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi extended tributes to the martyrs in the Senthali language. Several other leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid their tributes on Twitter. West Bengal Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the State Foundation Day.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute in Senthali Language:

Mamata Banerjee Extends Tributes:

Hemant Soren Salutes Martyrs:

Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweets:

Suvendu Adhikari Paid Tributes:

Hul Diwas 2023:

