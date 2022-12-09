International Anti-Corruption Day aims to raise awareness about preventing corruption, promoting transparency, and strengthening institutions to make the planet a better to live. It recognizes the corrupt practices in the world and aims to put an end to them. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption in 2003. This day is also about highlighting how all sections of society, including states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, the public and the youth, have a very major role to play in combating and stopping corruption at any and all levels. On this International Anti-Corruption Day 2022, share quotes and images with everyone you know via WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers and SMS to raise awareness about this day. International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Preventing Corruption.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 Quotes

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Without Strong Watchdog Institutions, Impunity Becomes the Very Foundation Upon Which Systems of Corruption Are Built. And if Impunity Is Not Demolished, All Efforts To End Corruption Are in Vain. — Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Prize Laureate

Anti-Corruption Day 2022 Images (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: Integrity, Transparency and the Fight Against Corruption Must Be Part of the Culture. They Have To Be Taught As Fundamental Values. — Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary General

International Anti-Corruption Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Image Reads: People’s Indifference Is the Best Breeding Ground for Corruption To Grow — Delia Ferreira, Chair of Transparency International

Anti-Corruption Day HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Image Reads: Corruption Is Paid by the Poor — Pope Francis

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: The Duty of Youth Is To Challenge Corruption — Kurt Cobain, Nirvana

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)