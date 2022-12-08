International Anti-Corruption Day is a global event that is marked every year on December 9. The day raises awareness about the prevention of corruption and encourages people to actively speak and fight against corruption. International Anti-Corruption Day has been observed annually on December 9 since the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on October 30, 2003, with an aim to raise public awareness for anti-corruption. Corruption is a complex social, political and economic issue that affects all countries as it undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability. As we observe International Anti-Corruption Day 2022, let’s take a look at the history and significance of this important day. International Day of Democracy 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About Its History and Why This Day for Raising Awareness About Democracy Is Observed.

History of International Anti-Corruption Day

The history of International Anti-Corruption Day dates back to 2003. It was on October 31, 2003, that the UNGA adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties. According to historical records, 188 parties have committed to the Convention’s anti-corruption obligations since then. The Convention entered into force in December 2005. International Day of Democracy 2022 Quotes & HD Images.

The Assembly also designated December 9 as International Anti-Corruption Day. The day aims to raise awareness of corruption and of the role of the Convention in combating and preventing it.

Significance of International Anti-Corruption Day

International Anti-Corruption Day aims to educate people about preventing corruption, promoting transparency, and strengthening institutions to make the planet a better to live in. The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

All sections of society, including states, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth alike, all have a role to play in uniting the world against corruption. The year 2023 will mark the twentieth anniversary of UNCAC in October. This Convention and the values it promotes are more important than ever, which requires everyone to join efforts to tackle this crime.

