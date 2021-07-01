Among the many, many, many events falling on July 1, one is International Joke Day! But when life is a kind of a joke, you will need to find something really good to break into a smile. Or, maybe something so bad they are good. Presenting you a bunch of lame (probably, an understatement) animal puns that also double up as PJs to celebrate International Joke Day 2021! Trust us, you will be laughing by the end of it.

What Do You Call a Bee That Can’t Make Up Its Mind? A Maybe

What Do You Call a Thieving Alligator? A Crookodile

What Do You Call a Pig That Does Karate? Pork Chop

What Do You Call an Ant Who Fights Crime? A Vigilanty!

What Do You Call an Animal You Keep in Your Car? A Carpet

What do you call a cow that just had a baby? Decalfinated

Where do milkshakes come from? Nervous cows!

How do you say bye-bye to a curly-haired dog? Poodle-oo!

