As human beings, we all love to laugh out loud no matter what! We all have a funny bone and a perfect joke can do the work. To celebrate the advantage of a joke, International Joke Day is observed every year on July 1. It is celebrated every year to encourage people to have a good time and to share jokes with one another. It is a perfect day for all the jokesters around the world. The day is celebrated by people of various age because there is no age limit to celebrate an utmost funny joke. One can be funny naturally and thus, you don’t have to have to be a comedian to crack a joke and make your loved ones laugh out loud.

Laughter is undoubtedly the best medicine when it comes to mind and body. According to several studies, laughter has positive effects on the body and mind. Laughter decreases stress hormones and thus, it helps to boost the immune system. It also improves heart health, increases blood flow, and can also help one to burn a few calories. So, if you are willing to improve your heart health and burn some calories amid the COVID-19 pandemic then you must celebrate International Joke Day 2021 on July 1.

History and Significance of International Joke Day

There’s no specific history or significance of celebrating International Joke Day. However, for nearly as long as we have had civilization, humans have been cracking jokes. Few people say that joke had been traced back to the Sumerians nearly 4,000 years ago while according to some scholars, the first jokes were been told by the ancient Greeks. According to historians, in ancient Egypt, the first written joke was found on a scroll.

International Joke Day 2021 can be celebrated simply by cracking some hilarious jokes and having fun with friends and family. Just take some time out of your hectic schedule, share some jokes with your loved ones, and enjoy some good times which is extremely important nowadays for our mental and physical health. A joke really helps us to remain sane and it also binds us together. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Joke Day 2021.

