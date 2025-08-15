Mathura, the revered birthplace of Lord Krishna, is all set to mark the deity’s 5,252nd birth anniversary with grand celebrations on the midnight of August 16-17. The heart of the festivities will be the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex in Katra Keshavdev, where the divine Prakatya Leela (manifestation ceremony) will unfold at the Bhagwat Bhawan. On the eve of Janmashtami (August 15), devotees will witness a special “offering and viewing” of Lord Krishna’s ceremonial attire at 6 PM. According to the PTI, the local residents said, the preparations this year are more elaborate than previous years. The municipal administration has deployed 1,500 additional sanitation workers and arranged 8 lakh litres of drinking water, along with mobile toilets, to accommodate an expected footfall of over 50 lakh pilgrims. UP School Holiday Dates in August 2025: Chehlum, Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami Holiday Declared, Schools To Remain Closed From August 14 to 17.

Mathura Prepares for Grand and Elaborate Celebrations To Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birth Anniversary

VIDEO | Mathura is all set for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Saturday, with major parts of the city decorated with festive lights, fabrics, and cultural motifs. According to local residents, the preparations this year are more elaborate than previous years. The municipal… pic.twitter.com/7wemqq4rHZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

