The auspicious festival of Jyeshtha Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of the bright half of Jyeshtha month as per the Hindu Calendar. Jyeshtha Ashtami 2022 falls on Wednesday, 8th June. Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple or Tulmula Mandir turn home to thousands of Kashmiri Pandits and other devotees every year during the holy festival. The occasion is widely celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits and marks the pradurbhava of the Goddess Ragnya. Netizens shared greetings, images and messages for the holy festivals on Twitter.

Jyeshtha Ashtami 2022 Tweets

Hearty congratulations to all the devotees especially our entire Kashmiri Pandit community on the auspicious occasion of Mela Mata Kheer Bhavani and Jyestha Ashtami. May Mata Kheer Bhavani shower your blessings on all of us. Today's Darshan Mata #KheerBhavani pic.twitter.com/T3ZsR7xOlx — Vishal Gupta (@VishalAAPJMU) June 8, 2022

Happy Jyeshtha Ashtami 2022

A very Happy "Jyestha Ashtami" (Mela Mata Kheer Bhawani) to all my friends and well-wishers, particularly in #Kashmir. Let us pray to Maa Ragnya to bless us and take care of all of us in the present hardest of times. Mata daya kar. pic.twitter.com/HCdDrcEHgy — Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 (@HappaNarinder) June 8, 2022

Zyeth Atham Mubarak

Jyestha Ashtami poshte saranyi🙏 This Hindu festival is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula, Jammu and Kashmir, in honor of their patron goddess, called Ragnya Devi. Pilgrims come from all over to assemble at the shrine, offer prayers and worship. pic.twitter.com/dqFnymCmyn — Chettan Shah (@ChettanShah) June 8, 2022

Jyeshtha Ashtami Greetings

ON THE AUSPICIOUS OCCASION OF JYESTHA SUKLA ASHTAMI.DIVINE COLOURS OF DIVINE HOLY SPRING AT KHEER BHAVANI (TULMULLA). A miracle is often observed here that the water of the holy spring changes its colours from time to time. It takes on various hues like red,pink,orange,green,blue pic.twitter.com/iA85Urusmw — CL.Gadoo (@ClGadoo) June 8, 2022

