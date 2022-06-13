According to the Hindu Calendar, Jyeshtha is the essential month from a religious perspective. The third month of the Hindu Calendar usually begins when the Sun enters Taurus in the 2nd month of the year. The full moon day or Purnima in Jyeshtha is known as Jyeshtha Purnima. The occasion is considered auspicious for married women who keep Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat for their husband's well-being and good health. Devotees mark the day of Goddess Lakshmi and take a bath in the river Ganga to fulfil their wishes. To celebrate Jyeshtha Purnima 2022, which falls on Tuesday, 14th of June, Here's our compilation of greetings, HD Images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, wishes and SMS. Vat Purnima 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals: Know Fasting Rules and Puja Vidhi To Celebrate the Festival of Married Hindu Women in Maharashtra.

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Greetings

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Messages

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Images

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

Happy Jyeshtha Purnima Wallpapers

Jyeshtha Purnima Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)