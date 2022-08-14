Happy Kajari Teej! The auspicious fasting day is kept by Hindu women on the Tritiya of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month. Kajari Teej 2022 will be celebrated on August 14, Sunday. Women in several parts of North India will observe Kajari Teej Vrat for the long lives of their husbands on Badi Teej. As you look forward to celebrating the holy festival with full pomp and show, download these Kajari Teej 2022 wishes in Hindi that you can send to your loved ones on this traditional day. Forward Goddess Parvati images, Sawan quotes, WhatsApp messages & SMS to your friends and family now!

Kajari Teej 2022 Wishes in Hindi

Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Hai Anand Aur Umangon Ka Tyohar, Daliyon Mein Khilein Hain Phool Aur Varsha Ki Hai Fuhar, Aap Haste Rahein, Sukhi Rahe Yehi Hai Meri Mann Ki Iccha Har Saal Manate Rahein Aap Kajari Teej Ka Yeh Tyohar.

Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Varsha Ritu Ka Mahina Hai, Anand Aur Ullas Ka Samay Hai, Mata Parvati Aur Shiv Ki Mahima Gayein, Kajari Teej Ka Utsav Sada Manayein.

Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sawan Laya Hai Pyaar Ke Jhoolon Ko Apne Sang, Chaddhe Apki Hatheliyon Pe Mehendi Ka Rang, Kajari Teej Manayein Aap Pariwar Ke Saath, Sada Chalein Aap Aur Aapke Pati Lekar Hathon Meon Hath. Kajari Teej Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sawan Aaya Rimjhim Rimjhim, Jhula Jhoolo Hokar Nishchint, Sukhi Raho Sada Hasti Raho, Prarthana Kartein Hai Tumhare Liye Nishi Din, Kajari Teej Ki Shubh Kamnayein

Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maang Sindoori Rahe, Hathon Mein Mehendi Rache, Bichhiya Paon Mein Aur Maathe Pe Bindiya Saje, Kajari Teej Hai Suhaganon Ki Aastha Ka Prateek, Jeevan Bhar Rahe Saathi Ka Saath Aur Sada Manayi Jaye Yeh Reet.

