Kajari Teej or Badi Teej is celebrated on the Tritiya or third day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, when women keep Nirjala fast (without food and water) to pray for the long lives of their husbands. It is one of the three Teej festivals that is celebrated during the Sawan Maas in India (the other two being Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej). Goddess Parvati is worshipped on this auspicious day as it is believed that strict fasting can bring good fortune to the family and bless them with peace and happiness. Kajari Teej 2022 will be celebrated on August 14, Sunday. The second Teej of Shravan month is also called Budhi Teej, Kajali Teej and Saturi Teej. Below, get full knowledge of Kajari Teej 2022 date, Tritiya Tithi, shubh muhurat and the significance of the Hindu fasting day!

When is Kajari Teej or Badi Teej 2022? Know About Tritiya Tithi Timings and Shubh Muhurat of Kajari Teej Vrat

Kajari Teej is observed on the third day of Krishna Paksha in Bhado month when married women keep a fast for marital bliss, while unmarried women observe the Kajari Teej Vrat to get a good husband in the future. As Kajari Teej falls three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami, the Badi Teej Vrat will be kept on August 14, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 12.53 am on August 14, Sunday and ends at 10.35 pm on the same date. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date & Puja Timings: Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi Related to Hindu Festival Celebrating the Birth of Lord Krishna.

Kajari Teej 2022 Significance

Women who observe the fast adorn themselves with ‘Solah Shringhar’ or sixteen makeup items and wear red dresses on Kajari Teej. The fast festival is celebrated by North Indian women who pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this religious day. They wake up before sunrise to have food, which mainly involves milk and other festive delicacies, and hold a waterless fast after the light. They can break the fast after the evening prayer dedicated to Teej Mata, which is followed by the moon-sighting ritual. Swings are also attached in the houses where women meet and sing folk songs to celebrate the traditional day. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month

Applying mehndi on the hands is also considered to be an integral part of the festive celebrations. Food made with barley, gram, rice and sattu are prepared by mixing it with ghee, honey and dry fruits. Hence, Kajari Teej is one of the essential Hindu fasting festivals that is celebrated with great joy and fervour in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. May Teej Mata or Goddess Parvati bless all the ladies who pray for their family members' good health and prosperity. Kajari Teej Vrat ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

